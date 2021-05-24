Home

Teamwork vital while under pressure says Harris

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 6:00 am
[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Fijian Drua need to work together in unison when pressure mounts during a match.

This is according to assistant coach Brad Harris following Friday night’s loss to Waratahs which saw Nemani Nagusa red carded and Frank Lomani with a yellow for swinging arm tackles.

Harris says the team has been reminded that individualism works only about 50 per cent of the time when in high pressure situation and while chasing the scoreboard.

“I think part of our learning and our growth is that when pressure comes on in the game, we need to solve together, not individually. I think that’s something the boys are learning as they get more experienced at this level and that is a big step up for a lot of them. That’s the thing in this level, if we don’t adapt quickly and learn, the scoreboard pressure will kill us in these instances.”

Harris says they will address their weaknesses and build on their strengths this week as they prepare to face off for the second time against the Brumbies.

He adds the Drua need to tidy up quickly as the five lethal Kiwi team from across the Tasman approaches.

Drua faces Brumbies on Saturday at 9.45pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

 

