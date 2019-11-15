Teams who breach SRU return to play protocol will be penalized

The Suva Rugby Union hosted its first pre-season competition at Bidesi Park yesterday following the lifting of restriction on sports activity.

The Union is urging various rugby clubs in Suva to adhere to the return-to-play protocols that has been implemented by the Fiji National Sports Commission.

Suva Rugby General Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says teams that do not comply with the protocols in place will be penalized.

“If any of the players or any of the teams do not comply with our return to play protocols, we will be imposing penalties so that they can have either their points deducted or they can be banned in one of the rounds.”

Tuiloa says they expect intense rivalry when the official club competition kicks-off.

“There is a number of high profile teams that are currently playing and it is also part of Suva Rugby Union’s return-to-play protocol.”

The SRU pre-season match is a build-up to the club competitions that will commence on the first of next month.