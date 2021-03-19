Teams share Fiji Shadow Marist 7s prize money

Fiji Bitter Marist 7s winners Fiji Shadow have returned the $10,000 prize money to the organizers.

Marist Rugby Club President, Lawrence Tikaram has clarified the prize money will be shared amongst the 48 participating teams.

For the 32 teams that failed to make the eliminations, they will each get an additional $50, on top of what they have already taken out of the tournament.

The teams that lost in the shield quarterfinals and semifinals will receive an additional $100 each.

Plate runners up, bowl winner, bowl runner-up, shield winner and shield runner-up will receive $100 each while plate winner gets $200 each.

Meanwhile, teams that met the Fiji Shadow teams will receive an additional $400 each while Wardens Gold who lost to the Gareth Baber coached side in the elimination will get an additional $500.

Fire who lost to Fiji in the cup quarterfinals will receive $750, while Island Life Raiwasa who lost to Fiji Shadow in the semifinal will receive $1500.

For CK Ezy Buy Tabadamu who lost in the final, they will get an additional $2500.

Tikaram says the inclusion of the Fiji Shadow in the Marist 7s provided more competition and immense value to the tournament as a whole.

“I want to again thank Fiji Rugby for taking that bold step, Gareth and his team and the players themselves for making that decision and I want to thank Fiji Rugby players for putting their hand up, and give the money back to the organizer and let them decide how it’s going to be distributed back.”

Tikaram adds the Fiji Shadow teams has provided relevant insights and experiences that has benefitted the teams that were part of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.