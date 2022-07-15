Team work crucial in decider match

[File Photo]

Vodafone Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter believes with team work, they will be able to get through whatever the Manu Samoa throws at them tomorrow.

The New Zealander is optimistic the Flying Fijians can do it, but it will require a lot of hard work.

Cotter says having pride in the jersey is one thing, but these players will also need to show character.

“The most important thing is we perform well as a team and be proud of our performance.”

Fiji plays Samoa at 3.30pm tomorrow at Churchill Park while at 12pm Australia A faces Tonga.

Both games will air LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, Navosa has been crowned the Ranadi Royal Tea Cup champions after defeating Rewa 34-5.