Team still lack confidence says Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne admits the team still lacks confidence when it comes to playing against Super Rugby teams.

After its 42-17 loss to Melbourne Rebels last night, Byrne says they waited for the game to unfold rather than taking the lead in the game.

He adds they know they belong here, and they have proven that in their previous matches.

“I think we are giving too much respect to Super Rugby and we are going out there and waiting for the game to unfold, instead of going there and imposing ourselves on the game. Once the game starts to go then we say we are in this and we can go.”

The Fijian Drua will prepare to host the Warratahs next.