Team effort key to win says Baber

Vodafone Flying Fijian Interim Coach Gareth Baber is impressed with the team’s performance today, despite begin assembled just a week ago.

The Flying Fijians defied all odds to beat a gutsy Spanish side 43-13 in its first Northern tour match.

Baber says Spain had given them a good run in the first half, but they managed to pick up their momentum.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

He adds it was a team effort.

“Spain came out a very proud nation we know that and they are here infront of their home crowd and it was tough. We didn’t help ourselves, we split ball but I am relatively happy that we are going towards where we need to and we’ve been together less than a week.”

Next on the agenda is Wales, which the Flying Fijians will face next weekend.