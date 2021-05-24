Home

Rugby

Team decision not to wear jumper

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 10, 2021 9:45 pm
Action between Fiji vs All Blacks [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Rugby Union is expected to take out a statement after the Flying Fijians failed to don the Vaccinate Fiji jumper in the match against the All Blacks.

TVNZ has reported that this happened as the team managed said there was differing opinions within the team about donning the jumper resulting in the team wearing a different jersey.

Fiji Airways which had given up its spot on the front of the jersey says they are naturally disappointed about the jersey decision.

A company spokesperson says it had given up thier space to push an important, life-saving message to support the efforts of Fijian frontliners battling the current outbreak.

They have left it to the Fiji Rugby Union to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways has also commended the performance of the team in the match against the All Blacks.

