Tawake wishes brother was alive to witness achievement

It will be a bitter-sweet moment for Fijian Drua prop, Samu Tawake when he runs out tomorrow night in his first Super Rugby Pacific outing.

The 26-year-old was named in Mick Byrne’s starting 15 against the Waratahs.

Tawake has been playing professional rugby for the past six years and says playing in Super Rugby has always been his dream.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tawake says he wished his late brother was still alive to witness his achievement.

“My older brother passed away two years ago. It could’ve been special for myself if he had come and witnessed going out there on Friday night and finally getting the opportunity I’ve been trying for, for six years now playing professional rugby.”

Tawake says the Drua are not only living their dream but also that of current and past players.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 8.45pm at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney, Australia.

Fijians can tune in to FBC Sports to watch the match live and free.