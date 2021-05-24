Tawake to focus on women’s development

Fiji Rugby Union chair, Commodore Humphrey Tawake will focus on further developing the women’s programs during his tenure.

Tawake who was appointed earlier this month says he wants to channel resources and time towards women’s rugby in Fiji.

He says the win by Fijiana 7s at the Tokyo Olympics has inspired many in the country and the FRU is hoping to capitalize on this next year.

“I’m optimistic that if the Fijiana is given or provided the shared resources and the technical expertise they will be performing at that level and doing wonders for all of us”.

Commodore Tawake says more will need to be done during rural outreach programs.

“Women’s Rugby you know we want to reach out to the rural areas or to the teams that are coming in to play rugby, the success of our Olympics team has given us the opportunity to do more”.

The Fijiana extended training squad is preparing for the third leg of the World 7s Series in Malaga, Spain next month.