Tawake signs for Manawatū Turbos

Fijian international Samuela Tawake has signed with Manawatū Turbos for the 2021 season.

Tawake joins former Crusaders prop Harrison to help lift the Turbos’ front-row stocks.

The duo have both committed to green and white for the season.

Tawake has played 10 games for the Turbos in 2019.

The mobile tighthead prop was named the side’s rookie of the year in 2019.

He was initially signed to Manawatū for the 2020 season but was unable to come back into the country after spending the COVID lockdown period with his family in Fiji.