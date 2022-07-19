Tawake learning from the new players

Captain Bitila Tawake.

Fielding a different set of players for the Oceania Women’s Championship was a risk worth taking for the Fijiana 15s side.

Captain Bitila Tawake says it was a learning experience for many new players in the squad.

With less than three months to the Rugby World Cup, she adds the senior players are stepping up and guiding the youngsters.

“Definitely having the patience to teach the new girls from ground level, from grassroots. Especially when we have played in Super and we have reached that level, we have to go back to the grassroots level and teach the new players what the system is like.”

The Fijiana coaching staff will be conducting a few more trials in the coming weeks before the final squad is named.