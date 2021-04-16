Taveuni students join Fijiana squad

Three secondary school students from Taveuni have marched into camp with the extended Fijiana squad preparing for the World Cup, next year.

Of the three students, one is from Niusawa Methodist High School and two from Holy Cross College.

Niusawa student Miliakere Tikotani says playing rugby is not new to her or her family.

“Started playing rugby from Form 4 (Year 10) when Master Mika from Buca came and seek Daddy’s permission for us to represent Cakaudrove in Nadi in 2018 and in 2019 we went to play in Lautoka and in 2020 we played in Tavua”.

The Year 13 student shares maternal links with Fiji reps Pio Tuwai and Josua Tuisova.

Holy Cross College student Emily Taylor says she always wanted to play rugby since she was small and being included in the squad is like a dream come true.

The Year 11 student knows it will be tough but she has high hopes.

Fijiana forwards Coach Inoke Male says they have seen the talents of these students who will be taking part in a tournament at the end of the month.

Male is currently in Taveuni conducting clinics for Rugby Super-Week and is also using the opportunity to scout for more talents for the Fijiana side.