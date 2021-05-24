Home

Tavatavanawai's Tasman leads NPC standings

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 18, 2021 8:21 pm
Leicester Fainga'anuku. [Source: FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES]

Timoci Tavatavanawai and his Tasman side are now top of the National Provincial Championship standing.

The side earned a commanding 48-29 win over Raikabula Momoedonu’s Northland.

Both Fijians dived over the tryline for their respective sides but Tavatavanawai and Tasman managed to outclass a spirited Northland side.

Article continues after advertisement

Leicester Fainga’anuku and Mark Telea got a double each while Jacob Norris, Mitch Hunt and Shannon Frizell all dived over the tryline.

Hunt managed to convert four of the eight tries.

Northland’s other tries came from Sam Nock, Scott Gregory, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa and Jordan Olsen.

