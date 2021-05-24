Tavatavanawai's Tasman leads NPC standings

Timoci Tavatavanawai and his Tasman side are now top of the National Provincial Championship standing.

The side earned a commanding 48-29 win over Raikabula Momoedonu’s Northland.

Both Fijians dived over the tryline for their respective sides but Tavatavanawai and Tasman managed to outclass a spirited Northland side.

Leicester Fainga’anuku and Mark Telea got a double each while Jacob Norris, Mitch Hunt and Shannon Frizell all dived over the tryline.

Hunt managed to convert four of the eight tries.

Northland’s other tries came from Sam Nock, Scott Gregory, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa and Jordan Olsen.