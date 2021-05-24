Tavatavanawai to debut

Fiji born Timoci Tavatavanawai will make his long awaited debut for Moana Pasifika in round seven of Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

The Tasman Mako flyer will start on the wing as the side prepares for a second tussle against the Blues.

He was on the sideline during the team’s last four matches and will add some speed and flair at the right-wing.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Fijian powerhouse Pita Gus Sowakula and former Blues winger Emoni Narawa will start for the Chiefs on Sunday.

Sowakula returns to his usual position at number eight while former Queen Victoria School student Narawa is at fullback.

Moana Pasifika plays the Blues on Saturday at 6.05pm while Chiefs face the Hurricanes on Sunday at 3.35pm.

Tomorrow the Crusaders play the Highlanders at 6.05pm while the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua battles Waratahs at 8.45pm.

Our Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua also plays tomorrow against the Waratahs at 6pm.

You can watch both Drua matches live on the FBC Sports channel.