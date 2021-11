Tavatavanawai scores in Tasman’s win

Timoci Tavatavanawai and Fijian Drua Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta helped Tasman fight their way to the NPC final.

Tasman edged Hawke’s Bay 33-27 stunning the most dominant team in provincial rugby this season.

Tavatavanawai made use of all the space he was given to score of the side’s four tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Mitch Hunt played a major role in his kicking duties, securing three penalties and two conversions.