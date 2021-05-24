Tavatavanawai grabs a double in Tasman win

Fiji-born Timoci Tavatavanawai scored an impressive back to back try for his Tasman side as they took down Southland 51-14 in round 9 of the National Provincial Championship this afternoon.

Tavatavanawai scored in the second minute of the first half, to open the competition, he scored a second six minutes later to help push Tasman to a 39-7 lead at halftime.

They now have momentum on their side as they head to take on Hawke’s Bay next week for the Ranfurly shield.