Tavatavanawai wins two awards in inauguaral season

[Source: Moana Pasifika / Facebook]

Fiji-born Timoci Tavatavanawai scooped two awards in Moana Pasifika’s Inaugural Awards evening last night.

The Fijian-born flyer finished the competition with 57 defenders beaten in 8 games in Super Rugby Pacific.

His strength, skill and explosive power saw him collect the Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams Cup for the Back of the Year.

Tavatavanawai also received the Maui award for being the best attacking player of the year.

The night marked the team honouring its maiden season in Super Rugby Pacific, celebrating players and the support team.

In its first year, Moana Pasifika collected two historic wins over the Hurricanes and the Brumbies and pushed several teams into tight games.

The supreme award of the night, the Moana Man, presented by Head Coach Aaron Mauger was awarded to Christian Leali’ifano in a season that saw him surpass 1,000 Super Rugby points.

Manu Samoa loose forward Alamanda Motuga collected three prestigious awards. He was voted by his peers as the player’s Player.

In addition, Motuga also received the Niu Award for Rookie of the Year With 11 turnovers, 83 tackles and 1 try in just 8 games, and a dominant physical presence, Motuga was also awarded the Savae La’auli Sir Michael Jones Forward of the Year Cup.

The year was deemed a success by all players, coaches, management, staff and sponsors in attendance.

Moana Pasifika Awards:

Moana Man of the Year – Christian Leali’ifano

Players Player of the Year – Alamanda Motuga

Savae La’auli Sir Michael Jones Forward of the Year – Alamanda Motuga

Tuifa’asisina Sir Bryan Williams Back of the Year – Timoci Tavatavanawai

Fans Player of the Year – Levi Aumua

Niu Award for Rookie of the Year – Alamanda Motuga

Maui Award for Attacking Player of the Year – Timoci Tavatavanawai

Tangaloa Award for Defensive Player of the Year – Solomone Funaki

Tautua Award – Tomasi Alosio

Galue Award – Michael Curry