Tavai saves the day for Nadi

A last-minute try from Solomoni Tavai saw Nadi edge Nadroga 16-15 in round three of the Skipper Cup competition at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Tavai’s try in the final minutes of play broke the hearts of many Nadroga fans, securing the Jetsetter’s third consecutive win.

Nadi was first on the scoreboard with a 3-nil lead, after a penalty was successfully converted by Navitalai Tuilawa.

This was short-lived as the host, rampaged through the Nadi defense to score their first try through Sevuloni Lutu.

Tuilawa made no mistakes in his kicking, converting another penalty, and giving them a 6-5 lead just before the break.

A break from Tuilawa in the secondhalf, saw him pass the ball to Semesa Moedonu who dove over for Nadi’s first try.

The Stallions were back in the game just minutes after with Jiuta Biyau’s try and Jack Volavola’s conversion put them into a 12-11 lead.

A penalty to Nadroga increased their lead to 15-11.

Nadroga looked to have bagged another win, but it was Tavai’s try that saved the day for the visitors.