Taumalolo back for Cowboys

There’s good news for Cowboys fans as Jason Taumalolo would be part of the team to face the Warriors tomorrow in round five of the NRL.

Taumalolo missed round four due to bone bruising on his knee.

Cowboys Head Coach Paul says Taumalolo is one of the starters after going through the captain’s run well today.

Meanwhile, tonight the Sea Eagles host the Broncos at 9:55pm.

Tomorrow, the Eels will host the Panthers at 9:55pm and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Another match that will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports is Suliasi Vunivalu’s Storm against the Saifiti twins Knights at 7:30pm on Saturday.