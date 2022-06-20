Taulagi to debut for Maroons

[Source: Cowboys]

Two inclusions have been made in the Maroons squad for Game Two of the State of Origin.

Cowboys’ winger Murray Taulagi will make his Origin debut after being called into the squad by Queensland coach Billy Slater.

Taulagi, who was part of the extended squad for Game One, will replace the injured Xavier Coates as one of the Maroon’s two key changes with Reuben Cotter also ruled out due to a hamstring injury suffered last weekend.

Cotter’s omission will see Rabbitohs forward Jai Arrow return to the squad in the only other change to the team from Origin I.

Prop Jordan McLean was also included as part of the Blues’ team for Game Two.

Broncos’ duo Thomas Flegler and Corey Oates have been added to the wider squad, along with Titans forward Beau Fermor and Warriors fullback Reece Walsh.

Walsh was set to debut for Queensland in Game Two last year before being ruled out at the last minute with injury and will join the extended squad as cover.

The Maroons take a 1-0 series lead with a 16-10 win in Sydney in the first round.