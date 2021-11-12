Taranaki to face Otago in NPC decider

Pita Gus Sowakula, Kini Naholo, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Taranaki are through to the National Provincial Championship final.

Taranaki continues its unbeaten run in the NPC beating Southland 25-13.

They will now host Otago in next weekend’s decider, where they can also seal a first perfect season since 1985.

Tom Florence and Logan Crowley scored for Taranaki with Stephen Perofeta nailing five successful penalties.