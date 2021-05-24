Tamaya is Army skipper

Veteran Suva forward Manoa Tamaya knows what its like to play for both Subrails Army and TotalEnergies Police in the FMF Sukuna Bowl.

Tamaya has been confirmed by Army Manager Eminoni Nabogibogi as captain for the side tomorrow.

The former Nadroga rep will be featuring in his ninth Sukuna Bowl, six for Army and three for Police.

Tamaya played for Police in 2010, 2011 and 2013 before being recruited by the Military in 2015 and he’s been playing for Army since then.

He says most of the players are new to the Sukuna environment but he trusts them and knows they’ll empty the tank in the match.

Young players like Joseva Nasaroa, Taniela Naqali and Taniela Soqonawasaloa are sure starters for the side.

Other familiar names in the Army squad includes former Fiji 7s rep Jiuta Takubu, Jone Manu, Vasikali Mudu, Aporosa Kenatale and Inia Tawalo.

The much-anticipated clash will be held at 4pm tomorrow

