Tamani puts overseas offers on hold for Olympics

Many athletes around the world has had to make personal sacrifices to get a place at the Olympic Games.

For Fiji Airways National 7s rep Terio Tamani, putting offers from overseas clubs on hold was something he never thought twice about, in order to represent Fiji at the 2020 Olympics.

The Tabadamu playmaker has received offers from two overseas based clubs, Toulouse in France and Nottingham in England.

Tamani says the main priority on his agenda is to represent Fiji at the Olympic Games.

“I first want to represent Fiji in the Olympics, before I can consider joining any other overseas clubs that have approached me. One of the clubs that have shown their interest is Nottingham, in England.”

With the delay of the Olympics to 2021, Head Coach Gareth Baber will be looking scouting more new talent for the Fiji 7s squad.

He has hinted he will also be selecting players from the Fijian Warriors under 20 team and Fiji Airways Flying Fijians squad.