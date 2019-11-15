Tamani finds Fiji rugby to be more physical

Melbourne Rising player Joseva Tamani is taking advantage of his time in Fiji by participating in Vodafone Vanua Cup.

The 23-year-old came into the country in March and has since been in the country due to border restrictions.

The Vagadaci, Ovalau native was instrumental in the Old Capital side’s 26-22 win over Bua last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Tamani rated Fiji Rugby as more physical compared to when he played in his club in Australia.

“How we play the sport in Australia in different from how we play the sport here in Fiji. In Fiji it’s more physical and a totally different level.”

Ovalau will host Cakaudrove at Nasau Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the Skipper Cup this week Suva hosts Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 3.30 pm.

The Suva/Nadroga match will be aired LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other matches, Nadi meets Yasawa at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm and Tailevu faces Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.