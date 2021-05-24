Rugby
Tamani debuted for Waikato in NPC
October 6, 2021 5:31 am
Rupeni Tamani [Source: Waikato Rugby]
Fijian born Rupeni Tamani made his debut for Waikato in the National Provincial Championship over the weekend.
The former Hamilton Old Boys player, came off the bench in Waikato’s 38-28 loss to Northland last Friday.
Tamani played alongside All Blacks winger Sevu Reece for Hamilton Old Boys.
The loose forward joins Ra native and winger, Mosese Dawai in the team.
👏WAIKATO DEBUT👏
📣 Welcome to the family.🙌
Congratulations to Rupeni Tamani (#1227) on making his Waikato @BunningsNPC debut against Northland on Friday night.👍#WaikatoRugby #Mooloo100 #BunningsNPC #Debut pic.twitter.com/DAMr7kVydy
— Waikato Rugby (@WaikatoRugby) October 4, 2021
