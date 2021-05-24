Tamani debuted for Waikato in NPC

Fijian born Rupeni Tamani made his debut for Waikato in the National Provincial Championship over the weekend.

The former Hamilton Old Boys player, came off the bench in Waikato’s 38-28 loss to Northland last Friday.

Tamani played alongside All Blacks winger Sevu Reece for Hamilton Old Boys.

The loose forward joins Ra native and winger, Mosese Dawai in the team.