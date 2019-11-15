Talks underway to extend contracts: Baber

The Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says talks are underway to extend players contracts to the 2021 Olympic Games.

A few members of the 7s team contracts are expected to expire by the end of August.

The extension of contracts still remains a top agenda for the Welshman.

“Their contracts as they existed would have been two weeks off the Olympics now exist up until the end of August this year .and then obviously we would look to extend those contract past the next Olympics so into 2021 and obviously August of that next year.”

Baber will lead the 7s team to the Tokyo Olympic Games next year after his contract was extended by FRU.