Talks on 7s window ongoing, FRU focuses on Skipper Cup

It may be some time before the national men’s and women’s 7’s sides get an opportunity to play in a local competition.

Both national coaches have expressed their need to have domestic competitions to give players game time ahead of the next World Series and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

However Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the focus for now is the upcoming Skipper Cup.

“To give the players some game time in 7s but for the time being our main priority is on the kickoff of Skipper and the players are released to play for their respective provincial teams.”

O’Connor adds talks on a 7s window is ongoing and one issue causing delays is managing crowd numbers.