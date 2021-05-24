Home

Rugby

Taliga joins Drua

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 10:24 am
[Source: Getty Image]

2016 Olympic gold medalist Kitione Taliga is the latest sevens player to join the Fijian Drua.

Taliga is among another six players announced today by the Drua Interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn.

Other players are Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Apisalome Vota, lock forward Isoa Nasilasila, Nadroga flanker Rusiate Nasove, and Ratu Leone Rotuisolia.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The group joins the likes of Olympians Meli Derenalagi, Kalione Nasoko, Napolioni Bolaca, Onisi Ratave and Vinaya Habosi.

This means there are now 17 players officially contracted for the Drua with another 20 to be announced in the coming days.

The 2022 Super Rugby season is expected to run from the 18th of February, with the final to be played on the 18th of June.

