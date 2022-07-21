Taliga at fullback for Nadi

[File Photo]
Fijian Drua fullback Kitione Taliga will run out in the number 15 jersey for Nadi when they take on Suva tomorrow in the Skipper Cup semifinal.
The experience of Taliga is vital to Nadi’s campaign as they’ll face the Skipper Cup champs who haven’t been able to beat the jetsetters in their last two clashes this season.
Speedster Jope Naseyara returns to the starting lineup and will be on the left wing while Tevita Mociu shifts from fullback to the right wing.
Other notable names in the Nadi starting 15 include Maikeli Sivo, Jolame Luvevou, Ilisoni Galala and Marika Tivitivi.
Nadi hosts Suva tomorrow at 4pm at Prince Charles Park.
Meanwhile, the first game kicks off at 12pm when Nadi plays Nadroga in the first Under-19 semifinal.
You can watch both games LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.
Nadi Lineup:
1.Rick Isabell
2.Maikeli Sivo
3.Josua Kotobalavu
4.Sivaniolo Lumelume
5.Sitiveni Yabaki
6.Jolame Luvevou
7.Ilisoni Galala
8.Jaoji Koroimataitini
9.Marika Tivitivi
10.Tunidau Rafaele
11.Jope Naseyara
12.Eseroma Nabalawa
13.Orisi Erenavula
14.Tevita Mociu
15.Kitione Taliga
Reserves
16.Kenneth Delai
17.Savenaca Malumuvatu
18.Simione Tora
19.Asivurusi Naliga
20.Simione Nawai
21.Navitalai Druaiono
22.Joseva Vuniyayawa
23.Jiutasa Nave