MINI BUDGET
Rugby

Taliga at fullback again

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 12:37 pm
Kitione Taliga. [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Olympic gold medalist Kitione Taliga’s impressive performance for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against the Blues last week has been rewarded with another start at fullback on Saturday against the Highlanders.

Head Coach Mick Byrne was impressed with Taliga’s form against the Super Rugby leaders and has given him the 15 jerseys to wear again in front of his family, friends and fans.

Manasa Saulo gets his second start and teams up with Mesulame Dolokoto and Haereiti Hetet up front.

Ratu Rotuisolia and Viliame Rarasea are the locks while Captain Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta are the loose forwards.

Frank Lomani form the halves combination with Teti Tela and they’ll be supported in the backline by the impressive midfield pair of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota.

Vinaya Habosi who missed his first game last weekend is back in the 11 jumpers with Selesitino Ravutaumada on the right wing.

The reserves are Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Joseva Tamani, Simione Kuruvoli, Onisi Ratave and Kitione Ratu.

[Source:Rugby.com.au]

