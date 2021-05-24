Talakai inspires Sharks to win

Siosifa Talakai and Ronaldo Mulitalo scored a double each in the first half as the Cronulla Sharks defeated Manly Sea Eagles 34-22 in the NRL last night.

A stunning first-half performance by Sharks wrecking ball Talakai set up the win.

Talakai was virtually unstoppable as he scored two tries and setup three others in arguably the best 40 minute display by any player this season as the Sharks raced to a 32-0 halftime lead.

William Kennedy and Teig Wilton added other Sharks tries.

Christian Tuipulotu, Taniela Paseka, Lachlan Croker and Haumole Olakau’atu scored for Manly.

Tonight the Broncos play Bulldogs at 9:55pm.