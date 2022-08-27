Talacolo an asset in the kick-offs

Joseva Talacolo. [File Photo]

The return of Joseva Talacolo to the Fiji 7s side gives the team a boost in the aerial battle, especially at the restart.

The Police Blue player returns to the national squad after almost two months also missing out on the Commonwealth Games.

Head coach Ben Gollings says Talacolo is a value add when it comes to the kick-offs.

“He was fantastic in the restart when he was playing before. He adds that extra bit of height and extra bit of threat. Now, we’ve got threats across the board when it comes to our kick-off and the opposition have to be really wary even if they mark him, it gives us opportunities elsewhere.”

Also returning to the team are Iowane Teba and Iosefo Masi.

Fiji’s Los Angeles 7s campaign starts tomorrow against Wales at 6.10am.

They take on France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.