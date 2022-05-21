Take the learnings and come back stronger: Nagusa

[Source: Getty Images]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Captain Nemani Nagusa says they will take all the learnings from the Crusaders match to better themselves next week and the next season.

The Drua suffered a heavy 61-3 defeat to 10-time Super Rugby champions, the Crusaders last night.

Nagusa says from here the team will focus on the home game against the Chiefs and apply the things learnt for a better result.

“We missed out on a couple of opportunities and we had to pay for that so we’ll just have to take all the learnings we can get, go back finish off the week against the Chiefs next week and come back stronger next year.”

Nagusa adds the team did all they can but the champion Crusades outfit were too dominant in all areas of the game.

The Crusaders scored four converted tries for a 28-3 lead in the first half.

They scored a further five tries in the second spell to secure a bonus point win.

Sevu Reece scored two out of the nine.

The Drua now looks towards the home match against the Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka next Saturday at 3pm.

Today the Chiefs take on the Force at 4.34pm, Hurricanes meet Rebels at 7.05pm and Brumbies battle the Blues at 9.45pm.