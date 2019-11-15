Home

Tailevu work on mental preparation of players

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 28, 2020 1:19 pm
Tailevu Head Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga.

The Tailevu Rugby side has a mammoth task ahead as they prepare to take on the Ram Sami Suva during the Skipper Cup competition this week.

Laxity cost Tailevu the game against Nadroga last week and this is something the team does not want to repeat with Suva.

Tailevu Head Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga says getting the right mental structure is something the team will need to work on this week.

“We are facing another giant Suva, and we will try to do our best to work on our structure, our running line and likewise our mental structure from the boys.”

Suva will host Tailevu at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In others matches, Yasawa will meet Namosi, Nadi takes on Lautoka and Naitasiri faces Nadroga.

 

