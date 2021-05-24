Tailevu Women upset champions

Tailevu Womens created an upset defeating defending champions Lautoka in the ANZ Marama Championship this afternoon.

The side showed its dominance with a 22-10 victory at Ratu Cakobau Park earlier today.

In other matches, Namosi had a close win against Nadroga 29-21 at home.

Suva ran in nine tries to record an impressive 55-7 win against Yasawa at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, in the Ink Farebrother Trophy Naitasiri will host Nadroga at 3pm at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri tomorrow.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Suva meets Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park ground two and Namosi faces Rewa at Thompson Park.