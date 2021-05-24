Tailevu U-19 wins at home

The Tailevu Under 19 side recorded its second win in Skipper Cup at Nakelo District School ground after beating Naitasiri 27-15.

Both teams scored two tries each in the first half with the hosts leading 14 -10 at halftime.

Tailevu managed another two tries and a penalty in the second half while Naitasiri who ended the game with 14 players due to a red card sneaked in for a try.

It was the first time this season Naitasiri has played away from home and suffered its second defeat in four games.

The last three rounds they’ve been playing at Naluwai ground.

Meanwhile, the senior teams will play at 3pm and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.