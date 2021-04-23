Home

Tailevu to overcome losses

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 8:48 am
Vetaia Tiko

Experienced Tailevu forward, Vetaia Tiko believes the team’s strength is in its forward pack.

The 30-year-old, is one of the older players in Tailevu, his second year in after leaving the Naitasiri Provincial side.

Having played in the Skipper Cup for more than five years, Tiko says despite the losses there is hope for his young side.

“I know we have potential in the team, our forwards pack is strong and its one of the advantages of our team. If we make use of our opportunities and work together then we will be able to get our share of wins”.

Tiko says the losses they have endured are all learning curves.

“We’ve been learning from our mistakes along the way, it’s not an easy road as other teams are experienced and we have a lot of younger boys so we just hope to reach the top 4”.

Tailevu has not been successful in the Skipper Cup season with two losses, and it’s going up against Nadroga in the next round.

The dates for round 3 of the Skipper Cup competition are yet to be confirmed as sporting tournaments have been suspended.

