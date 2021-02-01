Tailevu takes loss as learning curve

The Tailevu Provincial team is not taking the 13-19 narrow loss against Namosi lightly as they move to round 2 of the Skipper Cup competition.

It was a physical encounter at Nakelo District grounds in Tailevu yesterday.

Not a good start for the hosts but head coach, Seremaia Bai says there is still time for improvement.

“It’s going to be tough, success is not coming in overtime but works in progress. We just have to keep our heads high, take the positives and work on this in the coming next week.”

Bai says despite the loss, he is proud of the composure and discipline maintained throughout the game.

“Credit to my boys, they played their heart out. We’ll take the positive and we’re looking forward for next weekend.”

Tailevu will be expecting a tough clash when they take on Northland in the second round of the Skipper Provincial Cup next week.