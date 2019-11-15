Tailevu struggles after eight rounds

One of the teams that is struggling after eight rounds of the Skipper Cup is Tailevu.

The side is seventh on the competition table with 10 points from one win, two draws and five losses.

Tailevu’s fifth loss came yesterday following their 15-21 defeat to Farebrother trophy holders Namosi at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori.

Six more rounds remain and Tailevu coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says they need to work hard because the loss yesterday was disappointing and could have been avoided.

“I believe we had some wrong options and our running lines, Namosi had the will to win the boys were a bit reluctant I think they woke up in the last minute we need to brush on our structure how we can improve in our forwards, we had a lot of opportunities.”

Tailevu has not won any game on their home ground this season and Baikeitoga adds they need to get out from where they are at the moment on the points table.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed we know we are in the bottom two and as in the rule book it’s automatically demotion we don’t want that to happen to Tailevu especially on my watch we’ll try our very best to beat Lautoka and work hard in our next six games.”

Tailevu will play Lautoka next week while Nadi takes on Naitasiri, Yasawa hosts Suva and Namosi takes on Nadroga.