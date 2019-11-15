Tailevu stage late comeback to hold Nadi

A late try by hooker Osea Sevu in the 72nd minute of play denied Nadi the win as Tailevu locked the scores at 13-all in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nadi registered first points on the board with a successful penalty by Navitalai Tuilawa two minutes into the match.

Four minutes later Tailevu’s nippy halfback Simione Kuruvoli dived over for Nadi’s try at the far left corner putting the hosts on a 5-3 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu managed to keep the Jetsetters in their own half but failed to capitalize on opportunities with handling errors denying them chances to score.

It wasn’t until the 30th minute that Nadi’s number eight Apisai Nagi burst through the Tailevu defense to easily run over for the visitors first try extending the scoreline to 10-5.

Patient play by the hosts paid off as the visitors were penalized for foul play seeing Kuruvoli successfully converting a penalty to narrow the scoreline to 8-10 at halftime.

Both teams started off strongly in the second half with clear desperation of a win.

Tuilawa extended Nadi’s lead to 13-8 following a drop goal in the 25th minute but Tailevu did not give up the fight as they fought till the last minute to level scores.