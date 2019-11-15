Tailevu rugby work on kicking game

The Tailevu side will be looking to improve on its kicking game before their first match against Namosi in the Skipper Cup competition.

Tailevu is aiming to maintain its standing in this year’s championship after being promoted from the 2018 Vodafone Vanua Championship.

Tailevu Rugby Manager Levani Matea says every point counts in the competition.

“Last year what let us down was our goal, we managed to stay on top because of the tries we scored, but it was the goal kicking that let us down.”

The Tailevu will play Namosi in the first round of Skipper Cup on the 25th of this month at Thompson Park.