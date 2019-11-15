Tailevu records first win

Tailevu recorded their first win in round 2 of the Skipper Cup competition against Lautoka 26-17 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka made the first say 14 minutes into the game with a try made by Laisenia Tora with an unsuccessful conversion.

Just three minutes after, a try made by Lautoka’s Iliesa Leca further extended the teams lead with a successful conversion by Waisea Luveniyali – 12-0

Tailevu made a comeback, 25 minutes into the first half with a try made by Kemueli Bulivorovoro set up by Simione Kuruvoli, a successful conversion by Alivereti Mocelutu set the points at 7-12 to Lautoka.

Lautoka was on fire this afternoon with another try, this time made by number 6 Poasa Moceica, with an unsuccessful conversion, Lautoka 17- 7 Tailevu

Simione Kuruvoli of Tailevu made a whooping try just seconds before the half time whistle, a successful conversion by Alivereti Mocelutu narrowed the points 17-14 to Lautoka.

Tailevu made the first say in the second half with a try from #11 Josevani Rava and a successful conversion by Simione Kuruvoli, a 21-17 lead to Tailevu

Just five minutes after, Epeli Rokovaka scored Tailevus second try in the second spell.

Giving space in the points, 26-17, with an unsuccessful conversion by Kuruvoli.

The whistle blew at full time leaving the hosts with no luck ending the game at 26-17

Tailevu will now play Nadroga next week while Lautoka faces off with Nadi