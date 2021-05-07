Tailevu players urged to follow training program

The Tailevu coaching staff is hoping players will follow the training programs being disseminated to them during this lockdown period.

With all sporting events suspended due to COVID-19, training at home is now the only option for Tailevu.

Team manager Epeli Sovalevu says the team needs to keep its consistency in improving if it wants its first taste of victory.

“These are just training programs that we do on the daily but the only difference is that it will be done on an individual basis. Each player has been given the training program that will hold them and help keep them active so no one is just staying home doing nothing”.

Sovalevu says they are putting trust in their players.

“We know that even though the boys will be carrying out their training, this will definitely affect us when we resume games but we do have hope on our boys this is where honesty comes to play for them to make sure they carry out their program”.

It is not clear when things will return to normal but players in the Skipper Cup are continuing with individual training.