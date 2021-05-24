Tailevu Naitasiri ready to deliver

They may be out of the premier division for the last six years but the Tailevu Naitasiri side is ready to deliver in the 2022 Digicel Premier League.

The side last featured in the top level in 2015 and Coach Nigel Khan says they’ve worked hard last year to be promoted.

However, Khan adds it’s going to be a different ball game in the DPL so they have set up their plans to match the top teams.

Tailevu Naitasiri will have the services of former Rewa and national goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau, veteran defender Usaia Tadu, midfielder Mohammed Nigel and striker Epeli Valevou.

Tailevu Naitasiri travels to Prince Charles Park in Nadi this Sunday to face the Jetsetters at 3pm.

Three games will be held at the ANZ Stadium starting with Nasinu and Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.

In another match on Sunday, Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.