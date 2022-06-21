Tailevu learn from past mistakes

[File Photo]

Teams hoping for a top-of-the-table finish in the Skipper Cup will be out to prove themselves in the next few rounds of the competition.

While Nadroga, Nadi, Naitasiri, and Suva are favourites to reach the semi-final, anything can happen at this point, as Namosi, Tailevu, Northland and Rewa are also fighting for a place in the competition.

Tailevu is digging deep and making some changes to its line-up for this week.

Article continues after advertisement

The match against defending Skipper Cup champions Suva over the weekend, has been a good learning ground says Tailevu Head Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga

“Yes we will work on the shape of our scrum, in the second half, Suva was able to capitalize on that. We got a young team here and I told the boys to control the tempo of the game.”

Tailevu meets Rewa on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva plays Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Namosi battles Northland at Thompson Park in Navua, and Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park for the Farebrother Challenge.