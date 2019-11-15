Home

Tailevu leading Naitasiri at halftime

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 29, 2020 4:29 pm
Tailevu is leading Naitasiri 6-3 at halftime in their Skipper Cup round six clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu registered the first points of the match via a drop goal to flyhalf Seru Vaniqi in the 15th minute.

Tailevu registered the first points of the match via a drop goal to flyhalf Seru Vaniqi in the 15th minute.

Five minutes later Naitasiri fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa leveled the scores with a penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu regrouped and managed to get a penalty 20 meters from the opposition’s try line and captain Vetaia Tiko called up Vaniqi who didn’t disappoint with another three-pointer.

