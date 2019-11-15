Rugby
Tailevu leading Naitasiri at halftime
August 29, 2020 4:29 pm
Tailevu is leading Naitasiri 6-3 at halftime in their Skipper Cup round six clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.
Tailevu registered the first points of the match via a drop goal to flyhalf Seru Vaniqi in the 15th minute.
Five minutes later Naitasiri fullback Etonia Rokotuisawa leveled the scores with a penalty.
Tailevu regrouped and managed to get a penalty 20 meters from the opposition’s try line and captain Vetaia Tiko called up Vaniqi who didn’t disappoint with another three-pointer.