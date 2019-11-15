Tailevu holds Yasawa in Skipper Cup

Tailevu put up a gallant performance to hold Yasawa to a 16-all draw in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Hosts Tailevu made a remarkable comeback in the second half to level the scores after a successful conversion by Simione Kuruvoli on the stroke of full time depriving the visitors of the win.

Yasawa started off strongly in the first half seeing two successful penalty conversions to Fiji 7s rep Napolioni Ratu.

Ratu later scored the side’s first try in the 33rd minute to further extend their lead to 11-nil.

Maikeli Rokodinono slotted the successful conversion for a 13-nil lead.

Tailevu hit back with a try to number eight Vetaia Tikomailepanoni as they trail 5-13 at halftime.

The hosts had a dream start in the second spell seeing Simione Kuruvoli add a successful penalty.

Rokodinono answered back for Yasawa 28 minutes into the second half to extend their lead to 16-8.

A try to winger Josevani Drava in the 74th minute of play narrowed the scoreline to 13-16.

Tailevu continued to pressure the visitors’ defense and was awarded a crucial penalty which Kuruvoli converted to level scores.