Tailevu focus on mental fitness

The Tailevu rugby side will be targeting the mental fitness of the Nadi players, heading into today’s Skipper Cup clash.

The Samisoni Bakeitoga coached side last met the Jetsetters two years ago, and is aware that their opponents is a much improved side.

Bakeitoga says a mammoth task awaits them today.

“Last time we had met Nadi, it was two a Farebrother challenge back in 2020. Nadi is a very good team, they’ve got a very fast backline, we are preparing ourselves to face them come this week. And we are gearing up to that, and we can match them mentally depending on the situation.”

Tailevu face Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Rewa will challenge Naitasiri for the Farebrother trophy at Naluwai ground, Suva play Namosi at Thompson Park, and Nadroga host Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the Nadroga and Northland match live on FBC TV on the Walesi platform, however, the Under 19 clash will air on FBC Sports at 11am.

Fans can also catch the live I-Taukei radio commentary of the Farebrother challenge between Naitasiri and Rewa on Radio Fiji One.