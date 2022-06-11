Tailevu falls at home

Nadroga defeated Tailevu 24-10 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

A scrum to Nadroga saw the strong Stallions forward pack bulldoze through the Tailevu defense, giving blindside flanker Ilikimi Naruma to score a converted try.

This was short-lived, with Tailevu replying a few minutes later with a try to Osea Qamasea.

Impressive flanker, Naruma, was at it again, making a break from the halfway and racing away to score his second.

Nadroga’s Aca Simolo and Tailevu’s Poasa Waqanibau, copped yellow cards in the match.

Former Fiji 7s rep Panapasa Qeruqeru added another try just before the halftime for a 21-5 lead to the Stallions.

In the second spell, Nadroga’s Eseroma Rikou was sent off but the hosts couldn’t capitalize.

Volavola added another penalty for his side before Tailevu managed to score their second try through Semi Degei.

However, Tailevu copped two more yellow cards which didn’t help their campaign.

Looking at other results, Naitasiri defeated Namosi 24-8 while Northland returned from Burebasaga ground with a 20-12 win over Rewa.