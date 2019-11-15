Tailevu defense a concern says captain

The Tailevu Rugby side is working on improving from last week’s match against Lautoka before the next round of competition.

After walking away with its first win in the Skipper Cup competition,Tailevu knows there are some areas they will need to work on as they prepare to face Nadroga on Saturday.

One of the main areas, Tailevu captain Mosese Naiova thinks the side will need to work on is defense.

Naiova says they will need to go back to the drawing board if they will want to defeat a strong team like Nadroga.

“There is a lot of areas I think we will need to improve on. We need to work on our attacking game and also on our defense. We will go back and learn from today’s game.”

Tailevu will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park while Namosi faces Naitasiri in the Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thompson Park in Navua on Saturday.

In other matches, Lautoka meet Yasawa on Friday at Prince Charles Park at 5pm and Suva play Nadi at the same venue on Saturday at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.